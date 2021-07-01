Man arrested for sex assault of child

Jul. 1—Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old Johnson County man, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. The Times-Review is not printing the suspect's name to protect the identity of the victim.

Deputies first responded to reports of the assault on June 10 during which they learned of text messages between the victim and her stepsister.

The victim, during an interview, told investigators that the suspect, her stepfather, had several times touched her inappropriately. When asked how many times he had touched her, the victim replied, "I don't even keep count anymore," according to reports.

The victim, a child younger than 14, went on to tell investigators that her stepfather had inappropriately touched her, "I think a couple of hundred, I don't know," according to reports.

The victim said the incidents happened when her mother was at work or asleep and/or other times when she and the suspect were alone.

The victim told investigators that she texted her stepsister about the incident but told her to keep it a secret.

The victim said that her stepfather had previously told her, "that her life, her mother's life and his life would be in danger if anything like this were to happen," according to reports.

The victim said "Yeah" when asked if anyone told her what to say during the interview. The victim said that her stepfather "told her while cops were outside to say nothing happened and say it was a prank," according to reports. The victim said that her stepfather told her to stay calm.

During a subsequent interview, the victim's stepsister told investigators that her "dad decided to sexually assault my stepsister" and had "been touching her in places she shouldn't."

The stepsister told investigators that such incidents had been occurring for about three years.

Johnson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ronny McBroom set the stepfather's bond at $75,000. McBroom also issued an emergency protective order against the stepfather and instituted special conditions of bond related to sexual offenses.