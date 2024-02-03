Man arrested for sex offenses that occurred in 2000

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested for sex crimes authorities say he committed back in the year 2000.

Peter Aibor Jeschke, a 50-year-old man who lives in Santa Barbara was arrested on Friday morning. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department says Jeschke was arrested at the tennis courts in the 1400 block of Park Place.

According to authorities, a survivor came forward and alleged that the sex crimes took place when Jeschke was the victim’s tennis coach in 2000. The SBSD says the offenses occurred when the victim was a teenager.

The investigation began in October of last year when the victim reported the crimes to police.

Jeschke has been charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child of age 14 or 15 and where the suspect is 10 years older than the victim, and two counts of oral copulation of a person under age 16. He is being held at the Main Jail on $100,000 bail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805-681-4100.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.