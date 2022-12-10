Man arrested in sex sting to be sentenced

Dec. 10—A man investigators identified as the then-McAlester Army Ammunition Plant assistant fire chief after his March 2019 arrest in a child predator sting is scheduled to be sentenced.

An Okmulgee County jury found Keith McVicker guilty in September of soliciting sexual conduct or communicating with a minor by use of technology.

McVicker, 47, with a listed address of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested after investigators alleged he communicated with undercover officers for two weeks before agreeing to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex in Henryetta.

The jury found McVicker guilty after a two-day trial. McVicker's defense requested a directed verdict from the judge.

According to Cornell Law, a directed verdict is a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining "there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion."

Okmulgee County District Judge Pandee Ramirez denied the request and remanded McVicker into the custody of the Okmulgee County Jail pending sentencing and revoked a previously posted bond of $50,000.

Jail records show McVicker remained in custody as of Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Investigators identified McVicker as the assistant fire chief of McAAP in a press release following the man's arrest. Court records also show McVicker as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.

Court documents show McVicker refused numerous plea deals offered to him by prosecutors with the District 25 District Attorney's Office. The case has been scheduled for previous jury dockets since 2019, but issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and active-duty orders from the U.S. Coast Guard led to the case eventually being scheduled for the September 2022 trial docket at the Okmulgee County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, McVicker told the undercover investigator posing as a father willing to let men have sexual relations with his underage daughter that he was a fireman and asked if he was speaking with law enforcement before ending communication.

Two days later, McVicker allegedly began communication again and asked if the girl was ready and when he could meet her.

McVicker was taken into custody March 18, 2019, at an agreed upon location in Henryetta.

The undercover sexual predator sting was conducted by the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department.

