Man arrested for sexual assault, carjacking after investigation

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 30—Forensic evidence analyzed at the scene of an assault in October 2020 led to the arrest of a Yuba City man on Sunday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Francisco Martin Sanchez, 28, was arrested in the Sacramento area and charged with kidnapping, oral copulation by force, two counts of sexual battery, carjacking, robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and elder abuse.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2020, officers responded to the 500 block of Plumas Street for a robbery that had just occurred. An elderly woman had allegedly come in contact with a male in his 20s or 30s who had asked to use the restroom in the building. Once inside, the suspect allegedly forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the building with the victim's car keys and left in her 2019 grey Honda Civic. At the time, law enforcement could not locate the vehicle or suspect.

Since the alleged incident, the YCPD Investigation Division has been working on several leads. Through forensic examinations and evidence located at the scene, fingerprint and DNA evidence helped identify Sanchez as the suspect, according to a press release.

On Monday, Sanchez pleaded not guilty to all counts in Sutter County Superior Court. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 7 for a pre-preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing is set for April 9 at 9 a.m.

As of late Monday, Sanchez remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Recommended Stories

  • AZ Sheriff shares border surge concerns: 'No one's listening'

    Mark Dannels, a county sheriff in Arizona, explains how he's being met with 'avoidance' at the southern border on 'Your World.'

  • India keeps its nerve to beat England, wins ODI series 2-1

    India held its nerve in the final over to win the third and final one-day international by seven runs against England and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. Sam Curran, batting at No. 8, hit an unbeaten 95 off 83 balls which threatened to snatch a dramatic victory for England. Needing 14 runs off Thangarasu Natarajan’s last over, England finished on 322-9 in reply to India’s 329 all out in 48.2 overs.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • US surpasses 550K deaths; Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccine by April 19: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Biden vowed that 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccines by April 19, US surpasses 550K deaths. Here are the latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Ex-Minneapolis councilman, young mother speak out on violence epidemic

    Don Samuels and Lonnice Thornton recount to 'The Story' dangerous conditions in neighborhood as Floyd trial begins.

  • N. Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

    North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations of a “double standard” over its reaction to the North’s recent missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence. Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The U.N. Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’

    InstagramA Black man shot and killed by Virginia Beach police on Friday was “brandishing a handgun” at the time of his death, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Monday. The statement comes two days after cops said they were unsure whether 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was armed during the fatal confrontation.The officer involved in the shooting had been wearing a body camera but had not activated it “for unknown reasons,” according to VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate.“I don’t have a whole lot of answers,” Neudigate told reporters at a press conference after the shooting.But the department now says Lynch was indeed holding a weapon when cops opened fire, citing interviews by homicide detectives with the officer involved in the shooting, an officer who witnessed the incident, and an unspecified number of independent witnesses.“Both officers report that Mr. Lynch was brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting,” the VBPD said in a statement. “It was recovered at the scene. An independent witness affirmed that Mr. Lynch had been in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26, 2021. The specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation.”Lynch was one of two people killed in a spate of shootings in Virginia Beach on March 26 that wounded at least eight others. Authorities said there were three incidents involving guns within a short period of time along a busy tourist strip. The officer who shot Lynch is a five-year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.Reached by phone, Lynch’s father, Keith, declined to comment on the case. He told The Daily Beast that the family would be releasing a statement through their lawyer sometime this week.Lynch graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2019 and was an offensive lineman on the football team. The young athlete was “definitely a joy to be around,” said UVA head football coach Dane Damron.“Donovon was a kid who was full of life,” Damron told The Daily Beast. “He was boisterous, but in a good way. I don’t ever remember him not having a smile on his face… I truly believe that those he was around, he made better.”Damron described helping Lynch through a difficult period when his mother died of cancer and that Lynch’s death is another tough loss.“We’ve just got to find a way to turn this into a positive as much as we possibly can,” said Damron. “He touched a lot of people’s lives. We’ll put a ‘D.L.’ sticker on the back of our helmets for our last game. He was a good one.”Superstar singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams took to Instagram on Monday to remember Lynch.“My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings,” Williams wrote. “He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”Once the Virginia Beach Police Department has completed its investigation, all of the evidence gathered will be turned over to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which is conducting a separate investigation into Lynch’s death. The VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will then begin its own inquiry into the officers’ actions that night.Neudigate said he will provide an update on the case Tuesday afternoon during a special session of the Virginia Beach City Council.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Virtual Town Halls Change How Politicians Sell The Stimulus

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe summer of 2009 was not a good one for Democrats.They had just passed the Affordable Care Act, the party’s most ambitious bill in a generation, and while congressional Democrats were ecstatic, the voters were indignant.When Democrats returned to their districts in August to hold town halls, lawmakers were greeted with white-hot rage and widespread opposition to a health-care bill that Republicans had already branded as toxic. Dozens of those Democrats who were accosted that August would go on to lose their jobs in the “shellacking,” as then-President Barack Obama called it, of 2010.Those memories still sting now, a decade later. But as Democrats sell their most sweeping legislation since the ACA—a $1.9 trillion bill to counter the COVID crisis that will have impacts that outlast the pandemic—history is not repeating itself.In town halls hosted by members of Congress last week, Democrats were not accosted. No personal threats were levied. In fact, Democrats hardly got any critical questions about the stimulus.Instead, they were treated like glorified customer service representatives for a dramatic expansion in the American social safety net. The most common questions were these: When will I receive my stimulus check? Am I going to get vaccinated any quicker? When will I get my child tax credits?The absence of vitriol at town halls is partially due to some constraints of the pandemic era. Rep. Tom Perriello, a Virginia Democrat who withstood some brutal town halls after the passage of the 2009 stimulus bill and the ACA, specifically pointed to the different venues. During COVID, members have largely held telephone or virtual town halls, cutting the chances for heated in-person confrontations.But there’s another key point. “It also helps to have a bill that is incredibly popular,” Perriello said, “that people can feel and see the impact.”Indeed, polls show the bill is broadly popular with the public. A March 17 poll from POLITICO/Morning Consult found 72 percent of voters approve of it. And unlike the ACA, whose benefits took years to kick in, direct checks of $1,400 or more landed in millions of Americans’ bank accounts less than a week after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.Only one lawmaker in six town halls observed by The Daily Beast was asked a confrontational question about the legislation—and it was a Republican being challenged for not supporting it.“There wasn’t a single Republican that supported the bailout for the pandemic,” said a constituent of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-WA) during a telephone town hall. “So that’s super -frustrating to hear.”Republicans, who have openly acknowledged their difficulty in messaging against the package, have sought to change the subject entirely. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that voters care more about the “crisis at the border” and claimed that immigration issues deflect attention away from the nearly $2 trillion bill.The GOP’s inability to negatively define the COVID legislation was clear during these town halls, none of which took place in a particularly partisan district. Awkwardly, Republican lawmakers found themselves helping their constituents navigate the programs of a bill they themselves did not support. At her Thursday event, Herrera Beutler—who voted against the package and said it was a “failing” on Biden’s part not to work with Republicans on it—took a call from a disabled Vietnam War veteran who was facing eviction and desperately needed his $1,400 stimulus check, which he hadn’t yet received. “Who’s going to have accountability for this?” the man asked.His Republican representative had little choice but to give the answer she did. “Let me see if I can do something about that,” Herrera Beutler told him. “See if we can’t help you run down some of these challenges.”In a Wednesday tele-town hall, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) leaned on the GOP branding that has failed to break through—that the COVID relief plan is a liberal wishlist disguised as a COVID relief plan.“It’s an awful lot of money to add to the debt,” said Garcia, who represents a southern California district that Biden carried by 10 points. “We now have three-quarters of a trillion dollars left over from previous COVID packages that already had been approved.”But then Garcia attempted to take credit for the legislation’s most popular plank. He claimed he was one of just a few Republicans who supported a $2,000 total, arguing the initial payment of $600 was a “slap in the face.” His constituents were left to themselves to appreciate the upshot of the fact that Garcia did not vote for the vehicle that actually sent those checks out.For the Democrats, these town halls were largely a victory lap intended to solidify support for a bill that, though passed on party lines, they believe is an unequivocal political winner.“Help is on the way,” declared Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) at a Monday event.“There are so many helpful provisions,” said Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), one of seven total Trump-district Democrats, “if I ran through the whole bill, we’d be here all night.”The Democrats tended to open by emphasizing three core elements of the COVID bill: the billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, the stimulus checks, and the expansion of the child tax credit. Popular topics, too, were funds for school reopening, state and local governments, and a proposal to make up to $10,000 unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax-free.Nearly all constituent questions centered on how and when they might access benefits under the legislation, or benefits that have been in place since the pandemic began last year. There were even questions already over the fate of some just-passed programs: one constituent asked Stevens about the new child benefit, which is set to expire in a year. “Are you going to continue that?” this person asked. “Or is that going to be a one-time shot?”Stevens affirmed her support for making the benefit permanent out of a need to “support the kiddos.”Congressional offices insist they do not screen out confrontational callers in tele-town halls, and strive to achieve a balance of issues, as well as a mix of positive and critical comments. Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), for one, was pressed about what he was doing to counter plans to slash service at the U.S. Postal Service. Another man asked him about two nearby Republicans, “Devin Nunes and Paul McCartney”—seemingly a reference to the House GOP leader from Bakersfield, rather than one of the key members of The Beatles—and challenged the Democrat about them.“What are you doing to get rid of these assholes?” the constituent asked. Harder politely brushed off the question.Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), a progressive who represents a historically Republican district in California’s Orange County, nodded to criticisms of the bill during her opening remarks at a Wednesday town hall. Acknowledging that there was “a lot of talk” about the price tag of the bill, Porter said “it’s a big-dollar figure because we had a big problem in this country.”“The goal of the American Rescue Plan is to provide that relief,” she said. “The bill is not perfect, but it has many things in it that are already improving people’s lives.”Despite garnering some criticism for her vote against the COVID bill, Herrera Beutler’s constituents generally praised her work. One man noted her vote to impeach Trump, and her subsequent willingness to testify to the ex-president’s apparent indifference to the violence unfolding on Jan. 6. “I appreciate you having the backbone to stand up after the insurrection when so many of your colleagues didn't have any backbone,” a man named Doug said. “It made me think of you in an entirely different way.”The GOP push to refocus national attention to immigration, by spotlighting a surge of migrants on the southern border, did not seem to break through during Democrats’ events—though Harder, who represents central California, was asked if vaccines would be going to undocumented immigrants.Still, Republicans like Cramer remain confident that the public will not only focus on other issues but also gradually believe that the bill was misguided. “Oftentimes in a bill this massive, this complex, with this much stuff in it, people always like the goodies upfront, but when the goodies run out, then they start paying the price and they start wondering, you know, what's going on,” said Cramer. “We have never viewed this as a short term marketing war, but rather a long, long game of education and awareness.”But Democrats feel totally differently. Perriello, who later attributed his 2010 defeat to his support for the ACA, said Democrats are learning and doing better at messaging their economic legislation than they did in 2009 and 2010. A key mistake from that era, he said, was the reluctance of President Obama and his aides to embrace big-spending but popular ideas.“One of the moments I already knew we were losing the health care fight was when people said, ‘why are you focusing on this first instead of the economy?’” Perriello recalled. “Uh, did you not see that thing we did? We did such a poor job communicating the impacts of the stimulus.”Perriello said the only thing people really knew about Obamacare was the price tag. “This time,” he said, “people are hearing the price tag, and are hearing, ‘I’m going to get these checks.’”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Graham slams Biden for playing ‘race card’ over Georgia election bill: It’s ‘sick’

    Lindsey Graham joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss immigration, Georgia election bill and gun control.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksAlaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alumsHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.