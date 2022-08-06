Man arrested for sexual assault on Pittsburgh’s North Side

Police arrested a sexual assault suspect on Pittsburgh’s North Side early Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers located a suspect on Cedar Avenue around 4:40 a.m. after a reported sexual assault happened earlier in the 600 block of Emlin Street.

Dillon Jolly, 28, was taken into custody and is being charged with strangulation, sexual assault, rape, simple assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Jolly is also a suspect in other sexual assaults.

The Special Victims Unit will continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police.

