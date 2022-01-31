Man arrested for sexual battery and attempted murder, Pinellas Sheriff’s office says

A 32-year-old woman was attacked and a 38-year-old man was shot at a home in Seminole early Sunday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The female victim told detectives that Desmond Wilson, 32, broke into her bedroom through a side door. The woman said Wilson pointed a gun at her head, struck her and sexually battered her. He strangled her and threatened to kill her, she said.

The victim called out for help and escaped through the bedroom. The woman’s friends, who were at the home, where there was a party, confronted Wilson, deputies said. Wilson is known to the victim.

A witness at the home said they heard a fight in the bedroom and the woman screaming for help. The witness told deputies that several people ran to the room and confronted Wilson, who threatened them with a gun.

One man, 38-year-old Jhafvan Thomas, left the house and returned with his own gun for protection, deputies said. Then, they said, Wilson shot Thomas in the leg, and Thomas returned fire, hitting Wilson in the arm.

Wilson fled.

Deputies were sent to the home at 3 a.m.

Detectives later located Wilson’s car and took him into custody. Deputies found a gun in Wilson’s car.

Thomas and Wilson were both taken to a local hospital.

Wilson was transported to the Sheriff’s Administration Building for an interview after he was released from the hospital. After the interview he was charged with armed sexual battery, attempted murder and domestic battery by strangulation.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.