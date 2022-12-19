Man arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges in Horry County

A Conway man is facing numerous charges after he was found to have sexual photos of children on Snapchat.

Daniel Curtis Crum, 28, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to online booking records.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the Horry County Sheriff’s Office about Crum’s alleged activity on the social media platform, a Facebook post states.

The department looked into it and took him into custody through photos.

Crum was arrested Dec. 15 was incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon, according to online booking records.

His bail is set at $7,000.