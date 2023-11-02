Man arrested for sexual extortion at Rock Hill motel under new South Carolina law

A man has been charged with sexual extortion under a new South Carolina law that went into effect earlier this year, according to Rock Hill police.

David Martin O’Dehn, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday night at a Rock Hill motel, according to a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said detectives began investigating in mid-October when a woman reported that O’Dehn sent photos by email and demanded money.

Police received an arrest warrant for first offense sexual extortion against O’Dehn later in October, the statement said.

O’Dehn is charged but has not been convicted of any crime in the incident, documents show.

He remained in custody Thursday after an initial hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court, court officials said.

Law took effect in May

The law took effect in May after it was signed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster after approval by the S.C. General Assembly. There was a ceremonial signing of the law in August in Rock Hill.

The new law, called “Gavin’s Law” makes sexual extortion, sometimes called sextortion, a felony. It’s named after Gavin Guffey, 17, the son of S.C. Rep. Brandon Guffey, R-York County.

Gavin Guffey took his own life last year after becoming the victim of an online sexual extortion, officials said when the law was ceremonially signed in August. The law sponsored by Guffey and dozens more lawmakers passed with bipartisan support.