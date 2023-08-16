Man arrested for sexually assaulting victim at knifepoint, more victims possible

Orlando police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting someone at knifepoint.

Officials said they believe this isn’t the first time he’s done this.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to track down any additional victims.

Vincent Laing Jr. was arrested early Tuesday after police said he forced someone into an apartment complex off South Kirkman Road and sexually assaulted them.

Police said Laing tried to get away in his black Hyundai Elantra, but officers were able to stop him.

Laing has since been linked to a similar crime that happened a few months ago at the same complex. He is facing sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.

Anyone with information on more possible victims is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline.

