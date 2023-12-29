Man arrested for sexually assaulting women at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint.

Metro police said on Christmas morning, a woman told detectives she had been asleep under the threshold of a closed downtown business when a man armed with a gun sexually assaulted her. Investigators reviewed surveillance video which showed a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Treavon Midgett, and a vehicle of interest.

In the second incident, which happened on Wednesday, Dec. 27, police said Midgett met the victim at a bar located in the 2900 block of Gallatin Pike. Midgett struck up a conversation with the victim, who later agreed to go downtown with him.

After getting into Midget’s car, the victim reportedly got scared after noticing the interior door panel was missing. There was no door handle and she was unable to get out of the car, according to investigators.

Authorities said Midgett is accused of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint before taking her to her home where she was able to escape, run inside, lock the door, and call police. When officers arrived at her home, they found that the door had been forcibly kicked in. The victim had reportedly locked herself in a bedroom and Midgett drove away.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, detectives found Midgett and took him into custody. During an interview, he admitted that he was the person seen in the video from the Christmas Day incident and also admitted to meeting the second victim on Dec. 27.

Midgett has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, rape, and aggravated kidnapping.

