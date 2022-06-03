Man arrested for shattering McDonald’s drive-thru window with gun over fast food dispute, police say

The suspect was later found because he left his wallet at the crime scene.

On Apr. 29 at approximately 3:00 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) got an aggravated assault call at a McDonald’s, which is in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the manager who told them there was an argument between an employee and a customer at the drive-thru.

The manager refunded the customer, but the man became more irate claiming that he was owed more money, according to an affidavit.

The man, later identified as Anthony Ailsworth, stepped out of the vehicle with a handgun and walked up to the drive-thru window.

The manager closed the window and told the employees to get to the back of the building, according to an affidavit.

Ailsworth used the gun to hit the window several times, causing the glass to shatter.

The suspect drove off in a blue sedan.

After the suspect left, the manager went to the broken window and saw Ailsworth’s wallet on the ground with his ID inside, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Ailsworth has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault.

Ailsworth has a court date on Jun. 10.

