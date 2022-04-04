Man arrested after sheriff’s department finds guns and drugs, officials say

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department had a major victory over the weekend.

On April 1, MCSD’s Special Response Team, Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit and the Sheriff’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of Jeren Mills, 36, on Lake Street in Blytheville.

During the search, deputies found one loaded FN 57 handgun, one loaded M&P AR 15 short barrel rifle, one loaded Century Arms VSKA 7.62X39 rifle, five ounces of promethazine, two pounds of marijuana, digital scales and $1,077, according to a release.

Mills was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

According to officials, he is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (promethazine). possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Mills has multiple prior felony convictions and his temporary bond was set at $150,000.

