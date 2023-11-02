Man arrested in shocking Auburn home invasion that was caught on camera

Auburn Police have arrested a man in connection with a dramatic home invasion that was recorded by a doorbell camera.

Auburn Police Major Crimes detectives, Special Investigation Unit detectives, and Valley SWAT members arrested Davante Leach on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident happened on Oct. 19 when three masked men tried to break into a home in the 31000 block of 117th Place Southeast.

Home security footage showed the armed men announce themselves as Seattle Police before trying to kick in the door, according to Auburn Police.

In response the armed homeowner inside quickly started firing shots through the door.

After the homeowner opened fire, as seen in the Ring camera video, they say the masked men fired back at the house. Several bullet holes were left across the front of their home, including one in the neighbor’s window.

