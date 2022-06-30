Man arrested as shocking video shows him pushing 11-year-old off his bike in suspected race hate crime

Footage of the incident in question as a man pushes a child off of his bicycle. (FOX 61)

A man in Deep River, Connecticut is facing charges of third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly pushing an 11-year-old child off of his bicycle in an incident on Monday.

A video of the assault shows the suspect, 48-year-old Jameson Chapman pushing sixth grader Daniel Duncan off of his bicylce while yelling, “Get the f*** off your bike.”

A seperate video from earlier that day showed Mr Chapman confronting Mr Duncan in a different part of the town, with Mr Chapman demanding to know whether Mr Duncan “[grew] up in Connecticut,” and, when answered in the negative, told him to “get the f*** out of his town.”

Mr Chapman has a prior conviction for third degree assault from 2018.

Mr Duncan’s mother, Desiree Dominique, said that her child is now afraid to leave their house. Ms Dominique told FOX 61 that her children face racism daily in the small Middlesex County town and that her other son earlier this month was shot with a pellet gun while riding in a car.