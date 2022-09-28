Man arrested in shooting of 19-year-old Morgan State security guard

Baltimore Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a Morgan State University security guard, according to a news release.

Chase Marco Wilson, 21, of Accokeek, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe Wilson shot Julian Fruh, 19, on Aug. 31 in Northeast Baltimore.

Fruh died at Johns Hopkins Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He worked as a security guard for Allied Universal, a private firm that provides security for Morgan State. Shortly after the shooting, Morgan State officials said the university was increasing police patrols in the area and referred students and staff to the university’s counseling center.

Wilson was arrested in the 200 block of Water Street and taken to Central Booking, police said Tuesday.

Court records did not list an attorney for Wilson.