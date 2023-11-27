Man arrested after shooting 2 people then crashing into a guard rail in Chamblee, police say

Police are searching for a man who they say shot two people.

Chamblee Police said Sunday night just after 9 p.m., they were called out to the Clairmont Center on a shots fired call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the neck and a woman who had been shot in the chest.

Police said the man was responsive but the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

Both of them were taken to the hospital.

Police said a person who witnessed the incident gave officers a description of the suspect.

As officers were arriving at the Clairmont Center to respond to the shooting, they found a car that had hit a guard rail at the intersection of Clairmont Road and New Peachtree Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said when they got to the accident, they saw a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect described to them by the witness.

Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Carmichael, was seen running away from the officers at the accident scene.

Carmichael was taken to jail and faces several charges including a DUI charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: