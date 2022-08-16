Man arrested after shooting and car chase ends in crash at Harrison Road Walmart, cops say

A Middle Georgia man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Monday in connection with a shooting incident and car chase on Aug. 9, officials said.

Kenneth Cravey, 66 of Musella, allegedly shot at three men who were jumping off a car at a church on Wilson Road at around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 9, according to a case report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office acquired by the Telegraph. It’s not clear in the report whether there was an argument prior to the shooting, but the three men got into the car and tried to drive away.

Cravey then chased the three men in his truck, according to the report, which ended with the three men crashing their car into a tree in the Walmart parking lot on Harrison Road. The three men ran to the Murphy’s USA gas station while Cravey remained in the Walmart parking lot after the car crash.

The chase started on Wilson Road. The three men eventually drove down Columbus Road and took Harrison Road across Eisenhower Parkway before reaching the Walmart parking lot.

Cravey had two guns, a shotgun and a pistol, according to the report. One of the three men Cravey chased also had a gun, but the report makes no mention of other shots fired.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Bibb County District Attorney’s office, Cravey was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.

The Telegraph has reached out to the DA’s office for comment.