Man arrested after shooting in Centralia

Centralia police arrested a man after he allegedly shot someone Friday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Russell Road just before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots being heard.

When officers arrived, all parties had left the scene, but officers did find one person who received minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police arrested the 23-year-old shooter and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.