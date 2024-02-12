Man arrested after shooting at City Hall

A man was arrested after a shooting on Monday morning at Zanesville City Hall. The man fired three rounds into the drive thru window, but no one was injured.

ZANESVILLE — A man was arrested by the Zanesville Police Department after a shooting on Monday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Don Mason said a man walked in Monday morning with a water turnoff notice and threw it under the pay window in City Hall. He walked out, back in and back out before discharging three rounds into the drive thru window on California Street.

City Hall was locked down for an hour, as no was injured, and the man was apprehended shortly after the shooting, noted Mason.

The story will be updated as more information is available.

