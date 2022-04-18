Man arrested in shooting that critically injured 44-year-old in St. Paul’s Summit-U
Officers arrested a 57-year-old in a shooting that critically injured a man in St. Paul on Sunday night.
Police responded to the Summit-University neighborhood about 9:10 p.m. and found a wounded 44-year-old man outside an apartment building on Selby Avenue near Dale Street. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital.
After officers spoke to multiple witnesses, they arrested a suspect who lives in the apartment building. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police found a gun at the scene, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, police spokeswoman
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, according to Davis.
