Man arrested after shooting, critically injuring person in bed, Tallahassee Police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot and critically injured another man who he found in bed with his ex-girlfriend, according to court records.

Sadarrius Keaton faces charges of attempted homicide, criminal mischief and burglary, court records state. He was booked in the Leon County Detention Facility Thursday.

Sometime after midnight on Sunday, June 12, Keaton asked a woman — who he had previously dated for a few years — to come over to his residence, court records read.

She declined.

Keaton soon forced his way into her apartment off Sharer Road, where he saw her in bed with another man.

Keaton struck her with his hand and gun before fighting the man. Keaton fired his gun at the man, inflicting life threatening injuries, a probable cause affidavit read. On route to a local hospital, the man was resuscitated and was in critical condition.

After the shooting, Keaton called the woman's mother and " 'bragged' about how he 'beat your daughter' and 'shot' the man she was with," court records stated, before adding that he also called (another relative) and reported what he had done."

