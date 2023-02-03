Man arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old homecoming queen, JROTC cadet

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in the murder of a 17-year-old homecoming queen and JROTC cadet in Decatur last year.

Jayne Sanchez-Chavez was shot and killed inside a car outside her home in November. She was a junior at Towers High School and the group commander

Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, of Decatur, was arrested Friday on charges of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said Salazar-Chavez and Brandon Lee Wilson were in a car together when Dorsey started shooting at the car. Both Wilson and Chavez were shot multiple times. Chavez was found dead inside the car at a nearby gas station. Wilson was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a barrage of gunshots.

After the shooting, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to Chavez’s mother, who showed Fernandes her late daughter’s room. One-by-one, she pulled out medals that Chavez earned over the course of her short life. Her pain was clear despite a language barrier.

“The boyfriend maybe called her,” she said. “My daughter (was) inside, and then she go outside and no come back. That was terrible.”

Dorsey was arrested at an apartment complex on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow and taken to the DeKalb County jail, where he is being held without bond.

It’s unclear if Dorsey knew his alleged victims.