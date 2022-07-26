Man arrested in shooting death of Fayetteville woman July 6

Crime scene tape and a patrol vehicle block off a section of Blake Street where Chelsea Marie Fink, 34, was found fatally shot July 6. Javares Jamill Videll Young, 36, was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder in her death.

Police arrested a man late last week on a charge of first-degree murder in the July 6 killing of a Fayetteville woman, according to police records.

Javares Jamill Videll Young, 36, was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Rosehill Road and Ramsey Street, according to Fayetteville Police Department spokesman, Officer Jeremy Strickland. Young is charged in the shooting death of Chelsea Marie Fink, 34,

"He was arrested by members of our US Marshals task force without incident," Strickland said.

Young is also charged with assault by pointing a gun and felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, according to jail records.

On July 6, officers were called to the 2000 block of Blake Street at 10:51 a.m. after a friend, who was picking up Fink, found her lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a search warrant. She was found in front of her home and was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said.

Young was being held at the Cumberland County jail Tuesday without bail.

