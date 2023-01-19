Man arrested in shooting death of Lake Isabella man, KCSO looking for another

Jan. 18—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of murdering a Lake Isabella man.

Justin Anderson, 27, was arrested last year in connection to the murder of Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, who died Oct. 14 after he was shot the day before. KCSO deputies are looking for Shanendoha Jackson, 21, who is also accused of murdering Gregory.

Gregory was shot by one man and then both fled, KCSO wrote in a news release. It is unclear which man is accused of killing Gregory.

Sheriff's deputies went Oct. 13 to the 2900 block of Fulop Street for reports of an assault and found Gregory with a gunshot wound. The Kern County coroner's office said he was shot in the head.

Anyone with information about this case may call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.