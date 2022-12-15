Man arrested in shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, authorities say

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, authorities said.

Ivory Duke Williams was taken into custody without incident and charged with the murder of Wild, whose real name was LePreston Porter, during the early hours of Feb. 25 in Houston, according to a city news release.

Ivory Duke Williams was arrested in the murder of Snootie Wild, whose real name was LePreston Porter, during the early hours of Feb. 25 in Houston, according to a city news release.

Authorities said that officers responded to a shooting about 2 a.m. Feb. 25 on Alice Street in Houston and found Porter in a ditch with a gunshot would. He was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

A woman told investigators that her car got stuck in a ditch as several people tried to help her. At that point, she told investigators, Porter pointed a gun at her.

RELATED: Memphis rapper Snootie Wild fatally shot in Houston

As she fled, the woman heard gunshots but did not know that Porter had been shot, authorities said.

According to authorities, the woman called police and said that those involved in the shooting left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from a neighbor that showed what appeared to be Porter’s vehicle accidentally backing into a ditch, Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said during a news conference at the time. The suspect vehicle pulled up, and all three occupants — two men and a woman — got out of the car and started talking to Porter, he said.

One gunshot went off, and the suspects fled, The Houston Chronicle reported. They briefly returned to the scene before they left again, Willkens told reporters.

Authorities identified Williams as a shooter in the rapper’s death.

Snootie Wild was known for his song “Yayo,” which was a Top 30 R&B and Top 20 Billboard charting single.

Porter, 36, left behind five children, his fiancée Krystal Meredith said.

Porter lived in Houston but was tied to Memphis’ hip hop scene, according to the Chronicle. Born and raised in North Memphis, he signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG label in 2013.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Story continues

Trending stories:



