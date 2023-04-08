Man arrested in shooting death of Mount Vernon teenager

MOUNT VERNON — Police have made an arrest in the Thursday afternoon shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Police late Friday night announced the arrest of Akeem Grant, 33, of Mount Vernon. He is suspected in the death of Tomani Turner, who was shot twice in the torso shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Garden Avenue just south of East 4th Street.

Turner was taken to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mount Vernon police have not revealed any charges against Grant or a possible motive. More information will be released Monday, police said.

