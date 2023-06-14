Man arrested in shooting deaths of young baby, teen father in Juárez

Chihuahua state police detectives on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the killing of a 6-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy in a shooting at a Juárez home over the weekend, officials said.

Juan Antonio E.D., 26, nicknamed "El Bebé" (The Baby), is accused of being the plotter in the deadly attack on a family on Sunday night at a house in the Parajes de Oriente area of southeastern Juárez, state police said.

The teen killed reportedly was the young child's father. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were wounded in the shooting that authorities suspect is linked to criminal groups.

"El Bebé" also faces drug charges and also is suspected in the killing of a woman in the same neighborhood last month, authorities said.

There have been more than 500 homicides in Juárez this year, most attributed to fighting between drug-dealing gangs and crime organizations.

