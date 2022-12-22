Man arrested after shooting at deputy during brief standoff in Sacramento County

A man accused of assaulting a family member before shooting at a deputy was arrested following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in south Sacramento County, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Juan Antonio Martinez, 32, after responding shortly after 9:15 a.m. to an incomplete 911 call from McKinley Avenue in the community of Clay, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Multiple 911 callers, including Martinez’s father, reported that Martinez had fired shots at a neighbor’s residence and into the air, according to the news release. Arriving deputies also learned that Martinez had assaulted a 68-year-old relative, and that Martinez was inside a residence.

SWAT officers responded to the property, and when they instructed the suspect to exit the residence, “Martinez refused and fired one round out of a rear window at a deputy,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit took Martinez into custody after a “brief” standoff, according to the news release.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited building and elder abuse, booking records show. His bail is set at $100,000, and he is due in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday.