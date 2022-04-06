Man arrested for shooting dog multiple times at Davie veterinarian’s office, cops say

A man was arrested Tuesday for shooting a kenneled dog on the premises of a veterinarian’s office in Davie, according to authorities.

Chayse Billie, 21, was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, Davie Police Department said on Twitter.

On Friday, Billie approached a kennel on the south side of the office, cops say, before shooting the boarded dog multiple times.

Seminole Police Department helped locate Billie, Davie police said.

Authorities did not release additional information.