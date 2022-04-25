Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend several times outside her job in Little Haiti

A man was arrested Sunday morning for shooting his ex-girlfriend outside of her job in Little Haiti, according to authorities.

Isaac Jackie Sharpe, 47, was spotted at 9:25 a.m in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 64th Street in Gladeview in possession of a Smith & Wesson handgun, the Miami Police Department said in a news release.

After being interviewed by police, detectives say the Miami Gardens man removed a string from his jacket and then “attempted to strangle himself.” Sharpe was not injured, according to his arrest affidavit.

He now faces charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Miami-Dade County jail records show. He remained in jail as of Sunday night.

The unidentified woman, whom he had a four-year relationship with until four months ago, is in stable condition, says Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokeswoman.

MORE: Domestic violence deaths on rise in Miami-Dade even as overall murders decline

On Friday around 2:15 p.m., cops responded to McArthur Dairy, on 240 NE 71st St., after receiving an alert from Shotspotter, police said. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and paramedics took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

According to police, Sharpe parked across the street from her job — and began shouting, ordering her to get inside his vehicle. But the woman refused, cops say, and tried to order a Lyft.

Sharpe then threatened to ram into and shoot the Lyft vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. As she attempted to move away from Sharpe’s vehicle, cops say he shot her five times while yelling “you are going to die.”

The number of domestic homicides has been rising for several years in Miami-Dade. In 2021, there were 40 domestic homicides, 33 homicides more than the previous year, according to the county’s Domestic Violence Fatality & Child Abuse Review Team.