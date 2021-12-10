Man arrested after shooting that followed basketball game at Tavares High School

TAVARES – A fight following a basketball game at Tavares High School Tuesday night escalated into a frenzy of activity, with a speeding car leaving the parking lot, shots fired and an arrest, according to police.

The trouble began around 9 p.m. when male students from Eustis High School began fighting with each other in the parking lot. The fight was primarily between a ninth grader and a 17-year-old, but before it was over, according to surveillance camera video, five people were seen tangling.

Lake Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Brown rushed over to break up the fight. The juveniles were separated, with two being placed with a Tavares High administrator, while the other three walked into the parking lot.

Verdict returned: Thornhill guilty of first-degree murder

'A lawyer's lawyer': Remembering longtime Leesburg City Attorney Fred Morrison

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Groveland Four win full exoneration on Monday

Moments later, a silver car shot out of the lot, speeding down an alley, bottoming out when it crossed Ianthe Street, sending a shower of sparks into the air.

It was then that the deputy, administrator and students heard shots being fired from the car.

Surveillance video helped police as they investigated

Tavares police were called in an effort to help locate the car and begin looking at surveillance footage, including scenes showing the speeding car.

“The muzzle flash is not observed and there is no sound on the video,” the arrest affidavit says. However, students heard the shots, and the administrator ushered students into a building for safety.

Surveillance cameras were not the only ones capturing the mayhem. Students turned over two Snapchat videos, including one showing the 17-year-old body-slamming the younger boy to the ground.

A building on the Tavares High School campus.

It also showed Cedric K. Williams, 20, of Eustis, running up toward the fight. “…in his right pocket is what appears to be the handle/butt of a gun. His right hand hovers over the area. He does not brandish it, as Deputy Brown comes up behind him and breaks up the fight,” the report says.

Story continues

One of the two juveniles in the fight told police that he saw the other boy in the restroom before the fight and noticed that he had a handgun tucked in his waist band and covered by a sweatshirt.

“In the school video, [the boy] is seen with his hands in his hoodie pockets, moving them around,” the report stated.

Cedric Williams altered his original story

Williams denied having anything to do with a firearm until he was shown the Snapchat videos. He then said he was sitting in his car when one of the two fighters ran up to him and tossed the gun in his lap.

He said he tucked it in his waistband while running up to the fight to break it up. When he drove off with two of the four teens in the fracas, he said he yelled at the boy who brought the gun to the school, saying he didn’t know he had a firearm.

[Tavares Police Department]

The boy replied, “I just shot in the air, that’s it,” and said he just fired it to scare the boy.

Williams said he dropped the two boys off at a barbecue stand near Bates Avenue in Eustis.

“Asked why he didn’t report the incident, he advised he was planning on reporting it the next day,” the report said.

Williams was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm, discharging a firearm in public while occupying a vehicle, and disrupting a school function.

The incident is still under investigation. “We believe there will be further arrests,” said Tavares Detective Courtney Sullivan.

Investigators are still gathering evidence, including the surveillance videos.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Florida man, 20, arrested in shooting case outside Tavares High School