Man arrested after shooting into front glass door of Burleson business

One man is in custody after a Burleson spokesperson said he fired multiple rounds through the glass of a business and was arrested without incident.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, according to DeAnn Phillips, a spokeswoman for the city and police in Burleson.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Southwest Thomas Street and identified a suspect they said fired an unknown number of shots through the front door of a business.

Police have not released the name of the man arrested, and Phillips said she didn’t know if the man had any connection to the business or what type of firearm he used.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.