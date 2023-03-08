Man arrested after shooting at Hardee’s in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police say they have arrested a man after a shooting at a Hardee’s restaurant on Tuesday left one person dead.

Ishaun Tyree Riddick, 31, of Norfolk, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Hardee’s in the 4200 block of Holland Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anthony Johnson, 31, of Virginia Beach, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said Tuesday they had detained an undisclosed number of people after the shooting.

