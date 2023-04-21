Man arrested after shooting himself in leg outside movie theater, reports say

A Habersham County man has been arrested after he shot himself in the leg in the parking lot of a movie theater.

Now Habersham reports that emergency crews were called out to the parking lot of the Habersham Hills Cinema Wednesday night after people called 911 saying a man was sitting in a Dodge van, throwing things and screaming “Call 911.”

The man, later identified as Michael Stembridge, of Alto, said he had been shot and needed an ambulance, the website said.

Once sheriff’s deputies arrived, they determined that Stembridge had shot himself in the thigh area and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Now Habersham said.

Once released from the hospital, Stembridge was arrested and charged with a count of reckless conduct.

He has since bonded out of jail.

