UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting juvenile

Aug. 11—ASHLAND — Ashland Police announced on social media that 18-year-old Malackhi D. Mullins has been arrested following a near two-day search for the gunman who police say shot a juvenile on Wednesday afternoon.

He's been in Boyd County Detention Center since early Friday morning. He turned himself in, according to APD.

According to court records, an officer with Ashland Police Department made contact with Mullins at a Hillcrest apartment around 2 a.m. Friday morning and took him into custody.

Mullins was arraigned in Boyd County District Court on Friday morning. He entered a not guilty plea.

Mullins was appointed a public defender and his bond was set at $100,000 cash. If he were to post, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, of Ashland, was arrested prior to Mullins. According to police, Kackley was Mullins' getaway driver as she assisted him in fleeing the scene of the shooting. She is also in Boyd County Detention Center.

Both are listed as facing attempted murder charges.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to follow, according to APD.

APD thanked Kentucky State Police and the United States Marshals Service for assisting in the arrests.

According to APD, Mullins shot a juvenile on Wednesday around the 2000 block of Belmont Street.

As of Wednesday night, the victim was in stable condition after being life-flighted to a local trauma hospital.

Kackley and Mullins fled the scene in a gray Honda, according to APD. Mullins was considered armed and dangerous, said police, until authorities apprehended him overnight/early Friday.

The car was located prior to the arrests.

APD investigated and searched a large area of Belmont Street for several hours following the shooting.

In the initial Facebook post, APD thanked Boyd EMS, Ashland Fire and the neighbors on Belmont Street for "all their assistance during this terrible event."

