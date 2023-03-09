Man arrested in shooting that killed 2 and injured 2 others in Sacramento County

Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and two others seriously injured Monday morning in Sacramento County.

Luke Robbene Bryson, 31, was booked early Thursday morning into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on charges of homicide, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and animal cruelty, jail records show.

He was arrested in connection with a shooting Monday on Rogue River Drive in the county’s La Riviera neighborhood, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

The Sheriff’s Office in statements earlier this week said four gunshot victims were found inside a home on Rogue River Drive following an anonymous, incomplete 911 call around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The two wounded victims were alive but still in “critical” condition at hospitals as of Wednesday evening, Gandhi said.

The two deceased victims have been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Jack Vernon James Jr., 59, and Vicki Lynn Bright, 66, both of Sacramento.

Bryson was arrested Wednesday in Nevada County, Gandhi said.

The circumstances surrounding Monday’s quadruple shooting are still being determined, Gandhi said, and the investigation by homicide detectives remains active.