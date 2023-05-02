Man arrested for shooting, killing 1 then injuring another in Harrison Twp.

A man was taken into custody Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a person and injuring another Saturday night.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Harrison Twp.

Nathaniel Allen was taken into custody without incident May 1 for reportedly shooting and killing a man and injuring another, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Valley Street in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue at 10:53 p.m.

As deputies arrived, they discovered two male victims shot, the spokesperson said. Medics reported that one was found injured, but breathing. However, another person was declared dead at the scene.

The injured man was transported to Kettering Health Dayton for further care, dispatch said. He remained in stable condition, the spokesperson confirmed.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, the Dayton Police Department, and the Riverside Police Department, made the arrest. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit led the investigation into the shooting.

Allen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

All charges were pending review with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.



