Man arrested for shooting, killing man in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Dec. 1 in Northeast, D.C.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Rhode Island Ave., N.E. There, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 23-year-old Brandon Lewis from Southwest, D.C.

On Friday, the same day, 22-year-old Clarence McKnight was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

