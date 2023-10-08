Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Orange County: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Orange County on Saturday night, deputies said.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas for reportedly fatally shooting 41-year-old Natasha Denise Flucker near the intersection of North Lane and Pine Hills Road.

Flucker was initially taken to the hospital, but died from her injures, deputies said.

Thomas was arrested for first-degree felony murder.

No other details have been released.