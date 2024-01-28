Man arrested after shooting leaves 2 dead in Orange County

A 29-year-old was arrested in Orange County after allegedly killing two men on Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded around 10 p.m. in reference to a death investigation on 1000 block of Tucker Ave., OCSO said. Two dead men were located in the home with obvious signs of trauma.

OCSO said deputies were able to identify Jose Rafael Cantarero as a suspect after he left and ultimately returned to the scene. Deputies were able to secure Cantaero without incident.

Cantero was arrested on two counts of first degree murder with a weapon, OSCO said. He was transported to the Orange County jail.

It is still early in the investigation, OCSO said. There is no victim information or additional information about the case at this time.