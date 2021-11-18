Man arrested in shooting that left one dead in Carter-Howell-Strong park in early November

Less than two weeks after a man was found dead on s Carter-Howell-Strong park bench, the Tallahassee Police Department has arrested who they believe to be the shooter.

Carl Denson Jr., 24, was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, where he remains without bond, on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to TPD.

Initial story: Tallahassee Police launch homicide investigation after man found dead on park bench

The shooting between the two men who knew each other, police say, stemmed from "a prior dispute over money."

"The suspect located the victim sitting on a park bench and subsequently shot and killed him," police wrote in a summary of the arrest. "The victim was unarmed."

By the time police, who responded to a call from a citizen, arrived at the scene, which was just before 9 a.m., the man was dead on the bench.

As of Thursday morning, court records, including the arrest and probable cause affidavit were not yet available.

There have been at least 71 shootings in Tallahassee and Leon County since the new year, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat. At least 48 people have been injured and 15 were killed.

