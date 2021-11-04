Man arrested in shooting that locked down schools in northeast Richland County

A man has been arrested in a shooting on Long Pointe Lane in the Lake Carolina area.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release the shooting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot of a retail business at 300 Long Pointe Lane.

A 911 caller said a man was shot in the lower body. The victim was taken to an area hospital. No condition was released.

The shooter ran away. Schools in the area were locked down.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department K9 team tracked the man and Lott said the man was taken into custody without incident.

Justin Aneese, 24, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.