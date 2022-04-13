Man arrested for shooting a man twice at Victory Fuel gas station, police say

A punch was thrown, followed by gunshots at a Victory Fuel gas station.

On Mar. 30, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at the Victory Fuel gas station, in the 5300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Shaunqualis Robinson stated that when he parked at the gas station, a man from his neighborhood, who he also had several altercations with, pulled in next to him.

When Robinson entered the business, three men were blocking the entrance, according to an affidavit.

Robinson thought there was going to be a fight, so he threw a punch at one of the men, Patrick Love.

Love responded by pulling out a gun and shooting Robinson twice, one in the back, and another in the right shoulder, police said.

Robinson was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

On Apr. 12, Love turned himself into the authorities.

The court date is on Apr. 14.

Patrick Love has been charged with criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

