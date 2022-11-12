Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle

A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 200 block of Yesler Way at about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a bullet had come through his apartment door.

Just after receiving that call, police received a call from the suspected shooter, who said he would meet them in the building’s lobby with his unloaded firearm.

Upon arriving at the building, police spoke with the 63-year-old suspect who they say appeared to be in a state of crisis.

The man reportedly told police that he fired into the apartment because he believed that his neighbor had been hacking into his computer for years.

The neighbor was unharmed and told police that he did not know the suspect.

Officers arrested the suspect for assault and booked him into the King County Jail. They also seized his handgun as evidence.

Following this incident, police initiated a position for an Extreme Risk Protection Order — a court order that is “intended to reduce gun deaths and injuries by temporarily suspending a person’s access to firearms,” based on the risk of danger the man poses to himself and others.