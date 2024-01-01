Man arrested after shooting, police standoff in Willard

WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – A man is behind bars after a shooting and police standoff in Willard on New Year’s Day.

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of Fink Street, according to a press release from the Willard Police Department.

First Powerball Jackpot of 2024 nears record highs

A woman told police she was shot in the leg. She was taken to Mercy Health Willard Hospital by Willard Fire and EMS. Her condition is unknown at this time, according to the release.

According to the release, the suspect fled from the scene but was still armed at the time.

Police were told the suspect was at a relative’s home on the 200 block of South West Avenue fust after 8:20 a.m.

That is when Willard police, the Huron County Sheriff’s Officer and the Ohio State Highway Patrol set up a perimeter around the home.

Ohio Turnpike: Toll rate increases start today

According to the release, several family members left the home but the suspect stayed inside.

At 10:50 a.m., the suspect surrendered to police and was taken to the Huron County Jail.

This shooting and standoff situation is still under investigation

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.