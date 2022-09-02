Man arrested for shooting, running over teens in Manchester

Manchester police arrested a man who allegedly shot a 15-year-old and later hit a 17-year-old with a car on McKee Street on Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the upper right arm on Dougherty Street and McKee Street. Officers found the victim near 16 McKee Street and transported him to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. He was in stable condition, police said.

While on the scene with the shooting victim, officers received a report that a pedestrian was hit by a car near 69 McKee Street. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with minor injuries, police said.

Police arrested Jamie Garcia, 44, of Manchester in connection to the incident after locating him and the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

According to police, the shooting victim and a group of his friends were walking down Dougherty Street when they were approached by a man with a gun. As the teens ran away from the man, he fired several shots in their direction, striking the 15-year-old. The man then got into a car and drove in the same direction the teenagers ran and hit one of them, the 17-year-old, according to police.

Garcia was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree criminal attempt of assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, five counts of risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol with a permit and evading responsibility.

He was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Friday.