Man arrested after shooting at Sacramento-area bar injures woman, leads to SWAT standoff

A man was arrested following a shooting Saturday night at a Carmichael sports bar, which left one woman injured, and a SWAT standoff involving the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Chasers Sports Bar on the 5400 block of Madison Avenue, just west of Garfield Avenue along the border of Carmichael and Old Foothill Farms. When deputies arrived they found a woman, 39, who had been shot in the arm. The Sheriff’s Office said she was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect, whom deputies later identified as David Curtis Faulkenbery, 34, fled the scene of the shooting and was found by deputies inside a vehicle in a nearby residential neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Faulkenbery refused to exit his vehicle and was seen carrying a handgun, deputies said. After refusing to comply with deputies for four hours — prompting SWAT team assistance from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office — Faulkenbery surrendered and was taken into custody.

It was not known how Faulkenbery was connected to the victim.

Faulkenbery was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces four felony charges including assault on a person with a semi-automatic firearm and robbery, authorities said. The sheriff’s jail log also says he was a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His bail is set at $75,000.

According to court records, Faulkenbery has past run-ins with law enforcement, including a 2019 misdemeanor case in Sacramento Superior Court where he was required to attend domestic violence classes and a 2019 case in Placer Superior Court where Faulkenbery pleaded no contest to violating a court order related to a domestic violence case.

Faulkenbery is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.