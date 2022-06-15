Man arrested after shooting at San Luis Obispo apartments, police say

A man was arrested after he fired a gun multiple times and hit a San Luis Obispo apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night, police said.

Tyler Gilberg, the 29-year-old suspect, was involved in a “confrontation” with a person in the parking lot at the Vintage at SLO Apartments, according to a police news release.

Police said Gilberg, a resident of the complex, retrieved a handgun from his apartment during the argument and shot at the victim.

The shots missed and instead struck the apartment building, where police found a bullet hole, the news release said. No one was injured.

The victim fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Minutes later, officers arrived at the apartments and found Gilberg at the scene.

They seized his handgun and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling, San Luis Obispo Police Department Sgt. Trevor Shalhoob said. They do not know why Gilberg fired the gun, Shalhoob said.

Police later found the victim unharmed, the news release said.

Gilberg was booked into the SLO County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday morning, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.