Man arrested for shooting his son-in-law in Durham trailer park, Orange sheriff says

A 69-year-old man was arrested and charged early Monday morning after police say he shot and injured his son-in-law following a fight, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies arrested Gabriel Rangel Tapia following the late Sunday shooting and charged him with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a news release Monday.

The shooting occurred on Claudia Drive in a trailer park residential complex on the western edge of Durham located within Orange County.

Authorities were dispatched by Orange County emergency communications to a domestic call around 10:30 p.m. and were alerted by the dispatcher that shots had been fired.

Deputies located a male victim on the porch of the residence with “multiple bullet wounds,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rangel was being detained by family members in the street, authorties said, after they had disarmed him and secured a handgun he allegedly had in the trunk of a nearby car.

The man who was shot was given emergency aid until medical responders took him to the hospital. Authorities did not identify his condition.

The shooting was preceded by a verbal dispute, the sheriff’s office said. Rangel is the man’s father-in-law, authorities said.

The suspect’s bond has been set at $100,000.