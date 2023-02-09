Man arrested after shooting and threatening woman with gun in Seattle

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing a gun into the air and threatening a woman in the Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Yesler Way.

When officers arrived they found a woman who said a man confronted her while she was on the street.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman got into an argument with the 30-year-old man, when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and fired once into the air.

The woman said the man threatened to kill her as he pointed the gun at her a second time.

The man left the scene on foot with another woman and was last spotted heading toward South Jackson Street.

As officers searched for the man, they found a man matching his description with a woman walking eastbound on South Jackson Street.

Officers attempted to detain the man, but he ran from them.

The man was chased to a construction site on an abandoned property, where he climbed a fence to escape.

After a search, officers found the man hiding in an alcove on the property.

The man was arrested for assault and an outstanding assault warrant. He was booked into the King County Jail and may also be charged with criminal trespass and obstruction.

Officers searched the area for the gun, but it was not recovered.



